Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.68. Approximately 466,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 432,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 35.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

