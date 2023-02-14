Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Vince stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 16,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298. The company has a market cap of $89.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.65. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.56 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 64.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vince during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vince by 6.4% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vince in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

