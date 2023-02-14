Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.03

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.
Vinda International Company Profile
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
