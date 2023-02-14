VirtualMeta Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $2,312.25 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00239246 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,384.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars.

