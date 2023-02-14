Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57), RTT News reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.