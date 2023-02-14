Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $89.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $76.61 and last traded at $76.61, with a volume of 54447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.
In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
