Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $89.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $76.61 and last traded at $76.61, with a volume of 54447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

