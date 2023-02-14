Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.70 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Walken has a total market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00426215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,172.61 or 0.28233244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

