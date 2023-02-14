Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC) Declares $3.00 Annual Dividend

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Wall Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Wall Financial stock opened at C$19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.40. Wall Financial has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.35.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.83 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

