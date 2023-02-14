Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.01. 2,022,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

