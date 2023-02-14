Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.8 %

Washington Federal stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

