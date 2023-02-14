Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Washington Federal Trading Up 0.8 %
Washington Federal stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.
Washington Federal Company Profile
