WAXE (WAXE) Price Hits $72.39 on Top Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $196,101.99 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.39 or 0.00327296 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.