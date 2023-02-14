WazirX Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 4% against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $70.06 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.00432680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,364.34 or 0.28661486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

