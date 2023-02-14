Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.17.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
