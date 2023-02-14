Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.17.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,945,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 922,783 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

