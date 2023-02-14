WEMIX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.69 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $315.33 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00005831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 959,326,402 coins and its circulating supply is 244,443,599 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 959,247,201.5426642 with 244,364,999.54604226 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.17023198 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $10,555,836.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

