WEMIX Price Hits $1.28 (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00005742 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $311.86 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 959,304,807 coins and its circulating supply is 244,421,999 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 959,247,201.5426642 with 244,364,999.54604226 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.17023198 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $10,555,836.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

