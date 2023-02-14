WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $733.22. 102,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,667. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $728.90 and a 200-day moving average of $685.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

