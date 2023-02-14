Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $11.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:WAL opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
