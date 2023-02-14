Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $11.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

