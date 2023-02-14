Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Short Interest Update

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 833,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $106.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

