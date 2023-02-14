Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

