WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $67.72 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.72 million and approximately $703,406.59 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00432314 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00029471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000826 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017500 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,237,885 coins and its circulating supply is 763,770,118 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

