WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0848 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $64.75 million and $710,500.29 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.60 or 0.00429751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00029535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015147 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000816 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017575 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,231,075 coins and its circulating supply is 763,763,308 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

