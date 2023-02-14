WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stake Raised by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of WideOpenWest worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. Benchmark cut their target price on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $22.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

