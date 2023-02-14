Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.36

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.36 and last traded at $170.96, with a volume of 642113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.
Wingstop Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after buying an additional 142,698 shares during the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.