Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.36

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.36 and last traded at $170.96, with a volume of 642113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.16.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after buying an additional 142,698 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

