WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $323.53 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $357.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $331.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.