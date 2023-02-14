WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,056 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of POR opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

