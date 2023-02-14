Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) fell 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 11,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 75,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Wolfden Resources Trading Down 12.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$29.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

About Wolfden Resources

(Get Rating)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfden Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfden Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.