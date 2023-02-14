WOW-token Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $293.77 million and $1.13 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.01345368 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006381 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000564 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00034796 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.01668975 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001217 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02897248 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $51.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

