Wrapped Velas Price Tops $0.0243 on Top Exchanges (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $55.32 million and $31,320.37 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02396415 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $22,380.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

