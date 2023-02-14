XDC Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.29 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $368.06 million and $2.29 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00427342 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,178.13 or 0.28307927 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,815,089,678 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

