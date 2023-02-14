XIDO FINANCE Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00012178 BTC on exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $76.63 million and approximately $85,310.71 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00434716 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.61 or 0.28779018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

