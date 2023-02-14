XYO Market Capitalization Tops $78.28 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. XYO has a market capitalization of $78.28 million and $1.00 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00043704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00218668 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002975 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00603982 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,155,049.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.