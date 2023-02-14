Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YELP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $175,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,879.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,240 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

