Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $43.26 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $43.26 or 0.00195470 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $706.40 million and $69.91 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.