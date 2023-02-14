Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Down 30.1% in January

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 620,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Zedge by 61.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zedge Price Performance

ZDGE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 137,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22. Zedge has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

About Zedge

Zedge ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

