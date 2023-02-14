Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Zoetis by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after acquiring an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 240.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $8.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.90. 3,528,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,380. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average of $155.51.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.