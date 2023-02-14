Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.34-$5.44 EPS.

ZTS stock opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

