231,708 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 231,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,943,000. PayPal comprises about 0.9% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.68. 2,594,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,228,521. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.