6,517 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Life Storage by 71.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI stock opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 119.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

