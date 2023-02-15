959,484 Shares in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 959,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 1.03% of Ivanhoe Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of IE opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland acquired 422,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at $92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

