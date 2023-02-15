ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $713.90 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00010218 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $548.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

