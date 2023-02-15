Achain Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $394,325.72 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004632 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000969 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003432 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

