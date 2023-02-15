Adshares (ADS) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Adshares has a total market cap of $42.57 million and approximately $260,803.03 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00004799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,601 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

