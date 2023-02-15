Adshares Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $42.83 million and $300,001.74 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00004764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008049 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001871 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,601 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

