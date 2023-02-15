Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Shares Up 3.9%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 162,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 98,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADZN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$93.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.71.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

