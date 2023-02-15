aelf Market Cap Hits $131.48 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $131.48 million and $12.93 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00011059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004823 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001935 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.