AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 644,100 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 567,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at $283,179,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in AerSale by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 409,960 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in AerSale by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 73.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 55.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,043,000.

AerSale Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerSale stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.44. AerSale has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASLE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

