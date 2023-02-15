Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $1,357,314.76 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.27. 1,606,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,606. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Aflac by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

