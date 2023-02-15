Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 201,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $6,257,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

