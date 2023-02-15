Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
NYSE:AEM opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
