Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0398

Aion (AION) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Aion has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $19.98 million and $1.75 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00213060 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00098440 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00051946 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00056498 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000366 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.