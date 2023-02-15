Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $14.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.39. 11,440,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.24. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,636 shares of company stock worth $30,420,426 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after buying an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

